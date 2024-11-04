© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming comes back and beats the University of New Mexico in second win of this season

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jack O'Neil
Published November 4, 2024 at 1:01 PM MST
Quarterback Kaden Anderson and tight end John Michael Gyllenborg embrace in the endzone after a touchdown.
UW Athletics
/
John Durgee
Kaden Anderson and John Michael Gyllenborg celebrate in the endzone after a touchdown.

The University of Wyoming football team improved to 2-7 this weekend with a win over the University of New Mexico. The Cowboys were able to rally in the fourth quarter to come back from a 10-point deficit.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaden Anderson led the win for the Cowboys. This was Anderson’s first career start after quarterback Evan Svoboda was sent to the bench last week against Utah State.

Anderson threw for 342 yards, the most from a Wyoming quarterback since 2015. He connected with three different receivers for touchdowns and rushed for another one. His performance earned him Mountain West Conference honors as the freshman of the week.

The offense punted only twice, a season-low. Another key contributor to the offense was the return of running back Harrison Waylee. He rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Waylee was the Cowboys' feature running back last year, tallying nearly 1,000 yards. He has been out all year with an injury he suffered in the preseason scrimmage in August.

Waylee’s ground threat and Anderson’s poised passing allowed the Wyoming offense to spread the Lobos' defense and put up 604 total yards. That is the most yardage in a single game for the Pokes since November of 2021.

Unfortunately, the new-look offense comes a little too late. The Cowboys are ineligible for a bowl game, as teams need six wins to qualify. If Wyoming were to win out, they would only have five wins.

After a week of rest, the Cowboys will travel to Fort Collins to take on Colorado State University in an effort to keep the bronze boot in Laramie. The game will be played on November 15 at 6 p.m. and broadcast on CBS Sports.
Jack O'Neil
Jack O'Neil is a senior Journalism major with a minor in the honors college and disability studies. From Colorado Springs, he enjoys skiing, golfing and cycling in his free time. Jack is also the captain of the UW men's swim team and a 2024 Team USA Paralympian.
See stories by Jack O'Neil

