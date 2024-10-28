University of Wyoming quarterback benched against Utah State in an upsetting loss

The Cowboy football team lost on a last-second field goal to Utah State in a battle for the Bridger’s Rifle last Saturday. The loss brings the Cowboys to 1-7 this season. Starting quarterback Evan Svoboda was benched in the loss.

Before the game, head Coach Jay Sawvel reversed his previous statement saying the solution to the team's problem was not to bench the quarterback.

“We’re gonna play both [quarterbacks] throughout the course of the game,” said Sawvel. But he would not commit to one. “Unless there is one that is substantially providing a high level of execution to the offense.”

Svoboda ended up playing the first half but did not see the field in the second half. Svoboda was 2/7 with 12 yards and an interception in the first half.

Redshirt Freshman Kaden Anderson played the second half instead. In Anderson’s first drive at quarterback, the Cowboys marched 70 yards down the field for a touchdown, scored by running back Sam Scott. Anderson finished the game with 182 yards and no turnovers.

While Anderson was under center, the Cowboy offense had a good flow. Quick passes were made for scrappy yardage and the running game was opened up because of the threat of Anderson’s arm. Anderson was poised in reading the defense and showed his game-management skills.

It is unclear whether Anderson will be the team’s starter moving forward, but he is embracing the current two-quarterback system.

“When [Sawvel] pulled me, I was fine. I love Evan. I feel like we support each other very well,” Anderson said after the game.

With time running out on the season and the team sitting with the worst overall record in the Mountain West Conference, the team needs any spark.

Head coach Sawvel said he is not giving up on Svoboda, “This isn’t a loss of confidence in Evan Svoboda. We needed something to jumpstart us.”

The Cowboys will travel to the University of New Mexico to take on the 3-5 Lobos. The Lobos beat Utah State in their match-up a week ago. The game will be on Saturday, November 2, at 2:00 p.m. and broadcast on TruTV.