The College National Finals Rodeo returns to Casper for its 23rd year

The College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is returning to Casper June 11-17 at the Ford Wyoming Center. The rodeo has been hosted there each year except for 2020 when the rodeo was canceled due to the pandemic.

“The rodeo itself is the same as every other year. We crown our national champions, but this year, we're doing a little something different for more of a celebration of these kids getting here,” said Jim Dewey Brown, commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, which oversees the CNFR. “We're going to have an armband ceremony similar to a badge number ceremony.”

Rodeo contestants often wear a number on their back or chest that designates their participation. This includes a vest with their college or university’s insignia for the CNFR. The armband has this information and goes around one of the arms of the contestants to designate this same information.

The number of rodeo participants remains constant each year, with a limit of how many can compete in the finals event, which is approximately 400 student-athletes each year. Brown added last year that around 3,500 student athletes competed in collegiate rodeo at both two-and four-year colleges and universities.

“Basically, the changes are the kids,” he said. “They basically rotate out, some of them we might see four or five times. But that's the biggest change is the contestants are generally different every year.”

Casper will remain the home of the CNFR until at least 2027. It was previously hosted in Rapid City, South Dakota for two years and Missoula, Montana for 26. Casper beat out much larger cities, such as Fort Worth, Texas, to host the event, which is celebrating its 23rd year in 2023.

“The [Casper] community embraced this event and they do a wonderful job in hosting us and rolling up the carpet for us as we come in and invade their town for 10-15 days,” he said.