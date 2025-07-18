© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Montana & Wyoming-based singer/songwriter Jackson Holte on Wyoming Sounds.

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:58 PM MDT
Jackson Holte on Wyoming Sounds
Grady Kirkpatrick
Montana & Wyoming based singer/songwriter Jackson Holte on Wyoming Sounds.

Jackson Holte's debut solo album SKY BLUES contains a dozen songs drawn from a decade working as a professional mule packer in the backcountry of the Northern Rockies. It will be released this fall.

“Sky Blues is about my relationship with the country around here, my deep love for this place and its overwhelming influence on my identity,” Holte says. “Singing these songs feels good. They’ve got the breath of the land and space for me to move around in them.”

Jackson Holte played a studio session with Grady Kirkpatrick ahead of his show at the Duck in Laramie.

Grady Kirkpatrick
