Reverend Freakchild returns to Wyoming Sounds.

Fordham Murdy, aka The Reverend Freakchild, and/or the artist formerly known as the Rev Freakchild

made a return appearance on Wyoming Sounds. Singer/songwriter, blues interpreter and ordained Dharmacharya with a

Master of Divinity Degree from Naropa University He plays live and we hear a recorded song from

his double CD collection entitled A Bluesman of Sorts.

Reverend Freakchild