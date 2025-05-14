© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Welcome to Wyoming Sounds

MEMORIAL WEEKEND PROGRAMS ON WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published May 14, 2025 at 3:51 PM MDT
Friday May 23-3pm and Sunday May 24-12pm

Silent Battles: Mental Health & Military Service — Mental illness is the leading cause of hospitalization for America’s military service members. Anxiety conditions and post-traumatic stress disorders lead the list of diagnoses. This special explores the mental health needs of people serving in the military, and of veterans. We hear about how combat and noncombat military duty can affect mental health. And we explore the unique resources and support available to service members and veterans.

LITTLE FEAT: LET IT ROLL ON. In this 2-hour special you'll hear a deep dive into the story of this American band that many revere but never won the mainstream appreciation that many in the music industry thinks they deserve. Many know their "near hits" like "Dixie Chicken" and "Willin'" and "Let it Roll", but Little Feat's real fans know there is so much more good funky rock 'n' roll energy to share. produced by Paul Ingles.

You’ll hear from the band’s classic members, Billy Payne, Kenny Gradney, Sam Clayton, and Fred Tackett, new members Scott Sherrard and Tony Leone, plus other musician friends like Bonnie Raitt, Jerry Douglas, Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Tommy Emmanuel. Also, music journalists Holly Gleason and Mark Kemp. All remember and pay tribute to the dearly departed band members Lowell George, Richie Hayward, and Paul Barrere. It's the story of the rise and fall, and rise and almost fall, and rise again of this highly revered ensemble. Produced by Paul Ingles

The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Atomic Bomb: The Price Paid for Liberty

Features interviews with four survivors of the USS Indianapolis, the fast combatant ship that completed its top-secret mission to deliver the atomic bomb to Tinian Island, eventually dropped on Hiroshima. On the Indy's return trip to the Philippines, she was hit by two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine and sank in 12 minutes. We hear their story of tragedy, survival, heroism, and redemption — all part of the enormous cost of liberty. This program includes interview segments with Sara Vladic, co-author of the book, “Indianapolis: The True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in US Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man.”

Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
