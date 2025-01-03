Wyoming Sounds-Best of Wyoming Music 2024

A Band Named Sue (Casper) Who I Am-LP

The Boom and the Bust-(Pinedale) Embers-LP

Chancey Williams- (Moorcroft/Laramie) Adios / A Cowboy Who Would-singles

Christian Wallowing Bull- (Riverton) My First Buffalo Hunt LP

Edie Carey and Sarah Sample- (CO and Sheridan) Lantern in the Dark- LP

Hilary Camino-(Jackson) Release Your Grip-single

Ian Munsick (Sheridan/Nashville) –Cheyenne-single

Inda Eaton (Casper)- Time

Inland Isle- (Jackson/Boise)- In Denial LP w/ Born Ahead-Fruit Loops

Jamie Hansen- (Laramie/Pinedale) Expectations –single

Jason Buchanon (Cheyenne) Long Road to Ten Sleep-single

Kaspen Haley and Boxelder Stomp (Casper)-Raise Your Glass-single

Liam & Layne (Hyatville) Don’t Slow Down (EP) Dang TV

Luka Sol- (Shawn Day-Sheridan) Stay / Suddenly-singles

Marlee Holdeman- (Gillette) Witch Queen-single

Mason McTell-(Cheyenne) Ashes / National #9-singles

Michael Ward with Dogs & Fishes (Laramie-San Francisco) Brighter Days-LP

Pleasure People-(Casper) All Black and Blue -LP

Quinlan Valdez-(Casper) Where Miracles Play-LP

Shawn Hess- (Laramie) Wild Onion-LP

Tinderwoods-(Lander) Infinitely Nothing -single

Tris Munsick & the Innocents (Sheridan) Big Medicine Moon- LP

Zephyr Gray-(Rock Springs) Wastin’ My Time /Hold Me By This Landslide-singles

