Wyoming Sounds-Best of Wyoming Music 2024

Welcome to Wyoming Sounds
By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published January 3, 2025 at 11:40 AM MST
Wyoming Musicians
Wyoming Musicians

A Band Named Sue (Casper) Who I Am-LP

The Boom and the Bust-(Pinedale) Embers-LP

Chancey Williams- (Moorcroft/Laramie) Adios / A Cowboy Who Would-singles

Christian Wallowing Bull- (Riverton) My First Buffalo Hunt LP

Edie Carey and Sarah Sample- (CO and Sheridan) Lantern in the Dark- LP

Hilary Camino-(Jackson) Release Your Grip-single

Ian Munsick (Sheridan/Nashville) –Cheyenne-single

Inda Eaton (Casper)- Time

Inland Isle- (Jackson/Boise)- In Denial LP w/ Born Ahead-Fruit Loops

Jamie Hansen- (Laramie/Pinedale) Expectations –single

Jason Buchanon (Cheyenne) Long Road to Ten Sleep-single

Kaspen Haley and Boxelder Stomp (Casper)-Raise Your Glass-single

Liam & Layne (Hyatville) Don’t Slow Down (EP) Dang TV

Luka Sol- (Shawn Day-Sheridan) Stay / Suddenly-singles

Marlee Holdeman- (Gillette) Witch Queen-single

Mason McTell-(Cheyenne) Ashes / National #9-singles

Michael Ward with Dogs & Fishes (Laramie-San Francisco) Brighter Days-LP

Pleasure People-(Casper) All Black and Blue -LP

Quinlan Valdez-(Casper) Where Miracles Play-LP

Shawn Hess- (Laramie) Wild Onion-LP

Tinderwoods-(Lander) Infinitely Nothing -single

Tris Munsick & the Innocents (Sheridan) Big Medicine Moon- LP

Zephyr Gray-(Rock Springs) Wastin’ My Time /Hold Me By This Landslide-singles

Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
