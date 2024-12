Wyoming native and country western artist Tris Munsick on Wyoming Sounds.

Tris Munsick, from the eastern slope of the Big Horn Mountains, stopped in to play a studio session following a concert in Laramie.

He played songs and talked with Dr. Robert about Big Medicine Moon, the latest album from Tris Munsick and the Innocents and their upcoming New Year’s Eve show at the Sheridan Inn.

https://www.trismunsick.com/