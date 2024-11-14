THANKSGIVING 2024 - Wyoming Public Radio

Nov 28

9 am -12 pm Wyoming Sounds THANKSGIVING SPECIAL with host Grady Kirkpatrick featuring roots music, Native American and Wyoming artists. We’ll re-broadcast our October studio session with Grammy-winning artists Mark and Maggie O’Connor and top it off with the Arlo Guthrie Thanksgiving classic Alice’s Restaurant beginning at 11 am

2 pm – Thanksgiving Special: Turkey Hotline, Pies, Mashed, and a Rogue Turkey. Our Thanksgiving special is here with Jet Tila. Dan Pashman constructs the ultimate plate, and Rossi Anastopoulo reveals the secret history of pie in America. The Milk Street culinary team gives mashed potatoes a makeover, and we hear what Jacques Pépin, Carla Hall, Dorie Greenspan, and more friends are looking forward to on Thanksgiving Day. Plus, we share the shocking story of a turkey that antagonized an entire city.

7 pm This Land: Thanksgiving with the American Sound- This land, the physical land called the United States of America, is home to people of a wide range of ethnicities, cultures, races, creeds, and genders. This Thanksgiving Day join host Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich.

8 pm Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra- Classical to Contemporary- CSO’s very own Stacy Lesartre will be featured in a Mozart violin concerto. You’ll also hear Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 and a contemporary piece by Allison Loggins-Hull.

Friday, November 29

3 pm – Finding Manoomin: A Search for the Spirit of Wild Rice- This documentary highlights the local element of Minnesota wild rice while focusing on universal themes such as culture, traditions, achievements, and languages of Native American communities across the country. (repeats Sunday, Dec. 1 at Noon)

Classical Wyoming

Thursday, November 28

10 am Every Good Thing- This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.