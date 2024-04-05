© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Wyoming Minute
Wyoming Minute

Ragtime orchestra likely inspired some of the music in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show

By Olivia Weitz
Published April 5, 2024 at 5:12 PM MDT
The photo shows members from the cast of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and Pawnee Bill’s Great Far East. Band members are seen in the back row in the upper-right of the photo. Shown in the back row are: Reed Conner (alto trumpet with hat askew, fourth from right); Tony Mays (clarinet, eighth from right); John Butler (tuba, eleventh from right); Bismark Ferris (conductor and clarinet, far right); and James Shaw (baritone trumpet, second from right). Also present in the photo, but not positively identified, may be: Billy Moore or Ulysses Everly (trombones); and Ben Jackson, William Carr, or Edward Howard (cornets).
McCracken Research Library
The photo shows members from the cast of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and Pawnee Bill’s Great Far East. Band members are seen in the back row in the upper-right of the photo. Shown in the back row are: Reed Conner (alto trumpet with hat askew, fourth from right); Tony Mays (clarinet, eighth from right); John Butler (tuba, eleventh from right); Bismark Ferris (conductor and clarinet, far right); and James Shaw (baritone trumpet, second from right). Also present in the photo, but not positively identified, may be: Billy Moore or Ulysses Everly (trombones); and Ben Jackson, William Carr, or Edward Howard (cornets).

A fourteen-piece ragtime orchestra made up of Black musicians performed with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show for two seasons in the early 1900s.

Siriana Lundgren, a Harvard Ph. D. candidate and former intern for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, says while Ferris’s Satisfied Musical Entertainers weren’t with the show for long, their musical style may have influenced the conductor of the show’s all-white cowboy band.

“The fact that William Sweeney would come out with a heavily ragtime influenced composition, I think, directly reflects the musical relationship between Ferris’s Satisfied Entertainers and the cowboy band. William Sweeney almost certainly heard Ferris’s Satisfied Entertainers playing their 45-minute long concert at the end of the show every night,” she said.

Lundgren adds that there were over 100 stops during the 1910 and 1911 season, which means Sweeney would have listened to their music regularly. She says the group’s musical style can be heard in Sweeney’s “The Two Bills’ March,” a piece that was written to honor Buffalo Bill and Pawnee Bill.

Tags
Wyoming Minute Buffalo BillHistoryMusic
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.<br/>
See stories by Olivia Weitz