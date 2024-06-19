© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
The Retro Cocktail Hour

Cody, WY - RETRO COCKTAIL HOUR PARTY - A Benefit for Wyoming Public Media

Published June 19, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
Darrell Brogdon
Darrell Brogdon
Darrell Brogdon

RETRO COCKTAIL HOUR PARTY
A Benefit for Wyoming Public Media

Date/Time: Thursday, August 17th, from 7-9 pm
Location: Buffalo Bill Center of the West - Cody, Wyoming
Attire: Retro attire (optional)
Music: Retro Cocktail music/Darrell Brogdon DJ
Refreshments: Serving hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar serving hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets: $120 (early bird price). On sale through the University of Wyoming Box Office. Limited tickets available

- UW ticket office hours (12-4 pm, Monday - Friday)
- Give us a call at (307)766-6666 during business hours

BUY TICKETS FOR THE CODY SHOW

Tags
The Retro Cocktail Hour Music
Stay Connected