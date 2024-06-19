Cody, WY - RETRO COCKTAIL HOUR PARTY - A Benefit for Wyoming Public Media

RETRO COCKTAIL HOUR PARTY

A Benefit for Wyoming Public Media

Date/Time: Thursday, August 17th, from 7-9 pm

Location: Buffalo Bill Center of the West - Cody, Wyoming

Attire: Retro attire (optional)

Music: Retro Cocktail music/Darrell Brogdon DJ

Refreshments: Serving hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar serving hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets: $120 (early bird price). On sale through the University of Wyoming Box Office. Limited tickets available

- UW ticket office hours (12-4 pm, Monday - Friday)

- Give us a call at (307)766-6666 during business hours

