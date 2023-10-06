© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
October 6, 2023

By Jeff Victor,
Jordan Uplinger, Melodie Edwards, Peter O'Dowd, Taylor Saunders
Published October 6, 2023 at 2:13 PM MDT
    Reporters: the Shepard story was the biggest of our lives
    On the show for the 10th anniversary of Matthew Shepard's murder, Wyoming Public Radio reported on the impact Shepard’s death had on those reporters covering the breaking news. Wyoming Public Radio's Elsa Partan introduced the story.
    The murder that impacted a city
    We have gone back into our archives and chosen some stories from Wyoming Public Radio’s 10th and 20th anniversary reporting of the Matthew Shepard murder. Starting with a 10th anniversary look back at WPR’s reporting immediately after Shepard’s death 25 years ago. Wyoming Public Radio’s Elsa Partan introduces the story.
    The Coroner's Story: Autopsy Reveals Details About Matthew Shepard's Hate Crime
    Melodie Edwards
    Five years ago, 20 years after his death, Matthew Shepard's autopsy was released. During the 20th anniversary show, Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards spoke to the coroner who conducted Shepard’s autopsy.
    The University of Wyoming Community 25 years after Matthew Shepard's death
    It was 25 years ago that Matthew Shepard, a young gay man, was brutally murdered in Laramie. While long time residents may remember those events, a lot of Wyoming's college students weren't alive yet when it happened. Wyoming’s Public Radio Jordan Uplinger interviewed people around campus to see what they think about the historic event.
    Spinning Light - using music to honor Matthew Shepard
    Taylor Saunders
    The Shepard Symposium on Social Justice is an annual event held at the University of Wyoming. It hopes to bring attention to inequities still experienced today and find solutions. Dr. Anne Guzzo was asked by the conductor of this year’s music show to compose a piece of music in honor of Matthew Shepard.
    Politically disappointed, eternally hopeful, Judy Shepard reflects on the last 25 years
    Jeff Victor
    In the 25 years since the death of her son, Judy Shepard has advocated on the national stage for LGBTQ acceptance. She pushed for and witnessed former President Barrack Obama’s signing of the Matthew Shepard and James Bird, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009. Throughout the years, award-winning playwrights, directors and musicians have produced art grappling with the death of her son and what it has meant for the larger culture. Shepard spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Jeff Victor about Matthew’s legacy, the everyday reminders of his life and, despite everything, her hope for the future and for the next generation.
    Open Spaces, October 6, 2023
    On today’s show, we remember Mathew Shepard - a gay University of Wyoming student murdered 25 years ago this month. His death impacted Laramie, Wyoming, and the nation, symbolizing the oppression and violence faced by gay and other marginalized Americans. We’re going to do things a little differently by playing stories from Wyoming Public Radio’s 10th and 20th anniversary coverage and new reporting from this year, including checking in on the impact this coverage had on an AP reporter, 20 years later, the autopsy was released and we spoke to the coroner, and we go around the UW campus to see if college students think Laramie has changed. We also speak with Judy Shepard, who is Mathew’s mother. Those stories and more.

