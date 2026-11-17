WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA -HOLIDAY PROGRAMS 2026

NOVEMBER 26 - THANKSGIVING

WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO

9am HARVEST HOME 59:00 PRX

Festive, thoughtful and fun, HARVEST HOME is an hour of music hosted by renowned folk duo Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, celebrates Thanksgiving, Autumn and the Harvest Season with a spicy offering of American Roots Music simmered to perfection.

10am Wyoming Sounds Thanksgiving Special. Join Melaina Nielson for songs of home and hearth from Folk, Native American and Wyoming artists.

11am Alice’s Restaurant Massacree by Arlo Guthrie

2pm THE PULSE: Thanksgiving Disasters and How to Avoid Them

Thanksgiving doesn’t always work out the way we planned, from medical situations to family feuds and mishaps in the kitchen, like that massive overcooked, dry turkey. On this special episode of The Pulse, we’ll examine some Thanksgiving disasters and find out how to avoid them. We’ll hear from a turkey farmer whose flock was struck by a disease right before the big day, and we’ll talk to ER doctors about their experiences spending this holiday in the operating room. A Microsoft executive turned chef will show us how to avoid bad dinner outcomes, and a psychologist weighs in on navigating landmines around the dinner table.

8pm Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra-Shostakovich Triumphant- This concert will showcase the vibrant Overture to Glinka’s Ruslan and Ludmilla, setting the stage for an exhilarating performance. Experience the emotional depth of Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring Myra Monfort Artist-in-Residence, Zuill Bailey. The program culminates with Shostakovich’s powerful Symphony No. 5, a masterful work that resonates with triumph and resilience.

CLASSICAL WYOMING

10am Songs of Thanks with Cantus- Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 27

3pm - MARKETPLACE: THE BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS OF FOOD (APM)

This holiday season, many families are feeling the crunch of high prices, whether it's baking ingredients, your holiday bird or persistently high gas prices. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The team from Marketplace brings you a collection of stories about the business and economics of food. We offer tips on substitutions that’ll keep your holiday shopping list affordable; we go bow hunting with one of Marketplace’s hosts (and cook up a mean squirrel stew); we visit a fish market owned and operated by indigenous fishers, to learn how business is shifting in response to declining salmon run. Hosted by Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab. (repeats Sunday Nov. 29 at 12pm)