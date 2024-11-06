Going to Extremes with Mark Jenkins
As a foreign correspondent for the past 30 years, Mark Jenkins has explored the most remote, difficult, and dangerous places on the planet. He will do whatever it takes to get the story. On assignment in Afghanistan, he was arrested by the Tajik KGB and interrogated for a week. On assignment in Burma, he was arrested by the military junta multiple times. On assignment in eastern Congo, he was captured by the murderous Hutu guerillas. Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, says “Mark Jenkins purposefully goes out and taunts the gods. How he gets away with it is probably why he’s had 30 to 40 arrests---and no convictions.”
A world-renowned explorer, critically acclaimed author, and international journalist, for the last decade Jenkins has covered the globe for National Geographic Magazine. Among hundreds of stories, he has written about landmines in Cambodia, mountain gorillas in Africa, the loss of koalas in Australia, global warming in Greenland, ethnic cleansing in Burma, and climbing Mt. Everest. Jenkins has done over 50 expeditions and over 100 foreign assignments. Author Annie Proulx says “Mark Jenkins is the global version of street-smart. He is an inquisitive, thinking explorer who leavens common sense with joie de vivre as he takes us into tight corners at the back of the world. He’s the real thing.”
Going to Extreme Episodes:
Todd Skinner Part 1 and 2
Rwenzori Part 1 and 2
Right in your own backyard Part 1 and 2
Ginge Fullen Part 1 and 2
Everest Part 1 and 2
Coach Climbing Part 1 and 2
Cave Part 1 and 2
Burke and Wills Part 1 and 2
Bike Messenger Part 1 and 2