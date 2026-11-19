During the Cold War, Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy led an effort to expose communist infiltration in the U.S. government. But his methods were less than gentlemanly. Democrats were concerned that Americans were having their careers ruined by spurious accusations.

In 1954, the Senate convened a bipartisan senatorial select committee to investigate McCarthy’s conduct. The committee found McCarthy’s raucous behavior and his attacks on other senators so far beyond the pale that they recommended the full Senate censure him.

Censure requires a simple majority vote. But it does not remove a senator from office. Rather, it is a condemnation of a senator’s actions. McCarthy had a number of supporters, including Wyoming Senator Edward D. Crippa. Supporters felt that McCarthy was being unfairly attacked for his role fighting communist influences.

In the end, sixty-seven senators voted to censure McCarthy.

Learn more in the Edward D. Crippa papers at UW’s American Heritage Center