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Seven Brides for Seven Brothers #646: Richard Fielder Papers

Published November 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Photograph of the cast of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, March 6, 1983. Box 62, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Photograph of the cast of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, March 6, 1983. Box 62, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cattle rustling research memo for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, October 18, 1982. Box 62, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Cattle rustling research memo for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, October 18, 1982. Box 62, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Fan mail for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Box 41, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Fan mail for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Box 41, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of a script for “The Man in the White Hat” episode of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, July 12, 1982. Box 39, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Page of a script for “The Man in the White Hat” episode of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, July 12, 1982. Box 39, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The 1980s television show Seven Brides for Seven Brothers only lasted a single season but was beloved by its fans. Set on a ranch outside Murphys, California it followed the story of a family of seven orphaned brothers.

Music played a significant role in the show, with one or more of the brothers breaking into song each episode. Listen in to a few bars of the opening theme.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.mp3
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers was a 1980s television show that told the story of seven orphaned brothers living on a ranch in Northern California.

Producers and writers went to great effort to ensure their storylines were plausible. They interviewed experts on subjects ranging from cattle rustling to equine veterinary surgery.

Fans wrote in with praise, saying they appreciated the wholesome nature of the program.

See the papers of screenwriter and producer Richard Fielder at UW’s American Heritage Center, where you will find scripts, story outlines, call sheets and more.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage Center