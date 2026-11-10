Seven Brides for Seven Brothers #646: Richard Fielder Papers

The 1980s television show Seven Brides for Seven Brothers only lasted a single season but was beloved by its fans. Set on a ranch outside Murphys, California it followed the story of a family of seven orphaned brothers.

Music played a significant role in the show, with one or more of the brothers breaking into song each episode. Listen in to a few bars of the opening theme.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.mp3 Seven Brides for Seven Brothers was a 1980s television show that told the story of seven orphaned brothers living on a ranch in Northern California. Listen • 0:12

Producers and writers went to great effort to ensure their storylines were plausible. They interviewed experts on subjects ranging from cattle rustling to equine veterinary surgery.

Fans wrote in with praise, saying they appreciated the wholesome nature of the program.

See the papers of screenwriter and producer Richard Fielder at UW’s American Heritage Center, where you will find scripts, story outlines, call sheets and more.