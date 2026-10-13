© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Topic of the Week
Archives On The Air

Ruby of the Rockies #638: Herbert Oliver Brayer Papers

Published October 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT

In 1902, J.C. Osgood was one of the elite industrialists known as the Robber Barons. He founded the Colorado Fuel and Iron Company and set about building the town of Redstone, Colorado. Redstone was a deluxe company town, with 88 cottages, built in the Swiss style, for married coke oven workers. There was also the Redstone Inn for unmarried workers.

Residents of Redstone enjoyed a club with a theater, reading room and bar – said to rival many a city club. Osgood built a library, school, company store and public bathhouse. Men were required to change out of their work clothes and bathe and before leaving work tending the coke ovens each day.

Osgood built himself a castle in Redstone. Designed in the Tudor style, it was 66 rooms and 22,000 square feet.

A New York Times article of the era called Redstone the “Ruby of the Rockies.”

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center and learn more about Redstone in the Herbert Oliver Brayer Papers.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center250 America