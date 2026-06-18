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The Sheepeaters #605: Ake Hultkrantz Papers

Published June 18, 2026 at 12:20 PM MDT
Page of a manuscript about the Sheepeaters handwritten by Ake Hultkrantz. Box 1, Ake Hultkrantz papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — The Sheepeaters - Ake Hultkrantz Papers image1.jpg
Page of a manuscript about the Sheepeaters handwritten by Ake Hultkrantz. Box 1, Ake Hultkrantz papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of a manuscript about the Sheepeaters religion written by Ake Hultkrantz. Box 1, Ake Hultkrantz papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — The Sheepeaters - Ake Hultkrantz Papers image2.jpg
Page of a manuscript about the Sheepeaters religion written by Ake Hultkrantz. Box 1, Ake Hultkrantz papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Sheepeaters were a band of the Shoshone tribe, thought to have disappeared in the 1870s.The group was so named because their primary food source was bighorn sheep. Much about the Sheepeaters remains a mystery.

It is believed that they were seminomadic. They followed the bighorn sheep as they migrated from high elevations in the summer, back down to lower valleys in the winter. The Sheepeaters were a pre-equestrian culture. Their dogs served as pack animals. They used bows and stone-pointed arrows to hunt.

The two Wyoming regions the Sheepeaters called home were the Wind River Mountains and the area occupied today by Yellowstone National Park. Sheepeaters were reluctant to engage with outsiders and fur traders and trappers fabricated fantastical legends about them.

Beginning in 1948, Swedish anthropologist Ake Hultkrantz documented Sheepeaters’ religious practices. His sources were descendants of the band.

See the Ake Hultkrantz papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. for more information.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250