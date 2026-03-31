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Archives On The Air
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The Gettysburg Opera #584: Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers

Published March 31, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Flyer for the world premiere of the Gettysburg opera, September 23, 1938. Box 30, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — The Gettysburg Opera - Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers image1.jpg
Flyer for the world premiere of the Gettysburg opera, September 23, 1938. Box 30, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of composer Morris Hutchins Ruger and librettist Arthur Robinson, looking over the Gettysburg score, 1938. Box 32, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — The Gettysburg Opera - Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of composer Morris Hutchins Ruger and librettist Arthur Robinson, looking over the Gettysburg score, 1938. Box 32, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of the score for the Gettysburg opera. Box 11, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — The Gettysburg Opera - Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers image3.jpg
Page of the score for the Gettysburg opera. Box 11, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Program for the world premiere of the Gettysburg opera, September 23, 1938. Box 30, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — The Gettysburg Opera - Morris Hutchins Ruger Papers image4.jpg
Program for the world premiere of the Gettysburg opera, September 23, 1938. Box 30, Morris Hutchins Ruger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

During the Great Depression, the federal government embarked on many programs to combat unemployment. One of the more unusual was the production of an opera based on the Battle of Gettysburg. Morris Hutchins Ruger composed the score, and Arthur Robinson wrote the libretto.

Ruger carefully researched the Battle of Gettysburg and the aftermath. His approach to composition was symphonic, based on his classical training at Columbia and Northwestern University. Ruger made frequent use of typically American music, including “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and the “Star Spangled Banner.”

When the opera premiered at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 23, 1938, it featured a full symphony orchestra and a large chorus of 200. While the opera lacked a conventional plot, it played out like a dramatic poem, which the music intensified. Critics remarked on Gettysburg’s “haunting loveliness, tinged with the pathos of war.”

Learn more about the Gettysburg opera in the Morris Hutchins Ruger papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250