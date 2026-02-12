© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Shark Sense #570: C.O. Fiske Papers

Published February 12, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Front cover of “Shark Sense” an educational manual prepared by the Aviation Training Division of the U.S. Navy. Box 25, C.O. Fiske papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Front cover of “Shark Sense” an educational manual prepared by the Aviation Training Division of the U.S. Navy. Box 25, C.O. Fiske papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustrations from “Shark Sense”, an educational manual prepared by the Aviation Training Division of the U.S. Navy, March 1944. Box 25, C.O. Fiske papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustrations from “Shark Sense”, an educational manual prepared by the Aviation Training Division of the U.S. Navy, March 1944. Box 25, C.O. Fiske papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustrations from “Shark Sense”, an educational manual prepared by the Aviation Training Division of the U.S. Navy, March 1944. Box 25, C.O. Fiske papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustrations from “Shark Sense”, an educational manual prepared by the Aviation Training Division of the U.S. Navy, March 1944. Box 25, C.O. Fiske papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Pages of “Shark Sense”, an educational manual prepared by the Aviation Training Division of the U.S. Navy, March 1944. Box 25, C.O. Fiske papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Pages of “Shark Sense”, an educational manual prepared by the Aviation Training Division of the U.S. Navy, March 1944. Box 25, C.O. Fiske papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

During World War II, American naval aviators flying over Pacific waters faced off against the Japanese. When planes were shot down, pilots and crew often had to survive in open water. Sharks of all sorts were inhabitants of the Pacific and naval officers were naturally wary. In 1944, to help dispel common myths about sharks, the Aviation Training Division of the U.S. Navy prepared an educational manual titled “Shark Sense.”

“Shark Sense” pointed out that the chances of being struck by lightning were greater than the chances of being killed by a shark. The manual cautioned, “The main hurdle to take concerning sharks – should you be adrift in a life jacket or rubber boat in shark-infested waters – is the mental hazard.”

“Shark Sense” reminded aviators that “people suffer more from shark fright than from shark bite.” Still, the manual had advice - in case a shark begins to show too much interest, hitting an aggressive shark on the nose might stop an attack, as would grabbing a ride on the shark’s pectoral fin.

See a copy of “Shark Sense” in the C.O. Fiske papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.

