© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Memoirs of a Tumbleweed #568: Glenn A. Conner Papers

Published February 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Photograph of Glenn A. Conner posing with his drum and a young friend. Box 1, Glenn A. Conner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Memoirs of a Tumbleweed - Glenn A. Conner Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Glenn A. Conner posing with his drum and a young friend. Box 1, Glenn A. Conner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Glenn A. Conner as a young man, posing with his wife, Nella Maude Sanford. Box 1, Glenn A. Conner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Memoirs of a Tumbleweed - Glenn A. Conner Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Glenn A. Conner as a young man, posing with his wife, Nella Maude Sanford. Box 1, Glenn A. Conner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn A. Conner. Box 1, Glenn A. Conner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Memoirs of a Tumbleweed - Glenn A. Conner Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn A. Conner. Box 1, Glenn A. Conner papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Glenn Alvin Conner was born in Iowa in 1894. As a youngster he moved to Nebraska in a covered wagon. His father was a hog farmer, but disaster struck. The hogs succumbed to cholera and the family fell on hard times.

By the time Conner was 10 his family had relocated, once again in a covered wagon, to Wyoming. They lived in Douglas and eventually homesteaded near Shawnee. Conner had ambitions of becoming a cowboy and dropped out of school after the seventh grade. He worked odd jobs and as a sheep herder, spending the earnings from his first real job on a Stetson, Levi’s, cowboy boots, and spurs.

Conner realized his dream and hired on to the A2 ranch as a cowboy for $40 a month. He was injured more than once bronc breaking. In 1920 he married Nellie Maude Sanford. Conner documented the experiences of his youth in a memoir and was a writer of western fiction.

Read “Memoirs of a Tumbleweed” in the Glenn A. Conner papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250