Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Writing for Outer Space #559: Robert Bloch Papers

Published January 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Publicity materials for Star Trek, 1966. Box 108, Forest J. Ackerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Writing for Outer Space - Robert Bloch Papers image1.jpg
Character Analysis for Star Trek’s Mister Spock, May 2, 1966. Box 5, Robert Bloch papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Writing for Outer Space - Robert Bloch Papers image2.jpg
Page of the story outline for Star Trek episode “Wolf in the Fold” written by Robert Bloch. Box 5A, Robert Bloch papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Writing for Outer Space - Robert Bloch Papers image3.jpg
Page of a memo from Gene Coons to Robert Bloch regarding Star Trek episode “Wolf in the Fold”, May 18, 1967. Box 5A, Robert Bloch papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Writing for Outer Space - Robert Bloch Papers image4.jpg
Robert Bloch was a respected crime, horror and fantasy writer before he was asked to try his hand at writing Star Trek scripts.

Writing for Outer Space clip1.mp3

Bloch had risen to fame as the author of the 1959 book Psycho, which was made into the renowned Alfred Hitchcock film.

In the 1960s Bloch wrote three episodes for the original television series of Star Trek. The episodes, titled “What Are Little Girls Made Of?”, “Catspaw” and “Wolf in the Fold” aired during the first two seasons. They were memorable examples of televised science fiction crossing over into the horror genre.

Bloch’s papers provide interesting perspective on the development of Star Trek. He was one of dozens of writers who worked on the show.

See the Robert Bloch papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.

