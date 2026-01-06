Writing for Outer Space #559: Robert Bloch Papers

Robert Bloch was a respected crime, horror and fantasy writer before he was asked to try his hand at writing Star Trek scripts.

Bloch had risen to fame as the author of the 1959 book Psycho, which was made into the renowned Alfred Hitchcock film.

In the 1960s Bloch wrote three episodes for the original television series of Star Trek. The episodes, titled “What Are Little Girls Made Of?”, “Catspaw” and “Wolf in the Fold” aired during the first two seasons. They were memorable examples of televised science fiction crossing over into the horror genre.

Bloch’s papers provide interesting perspective on the development of Star Trek. He was one of dozens of writers who worked on the show.

See the Robert Bloch papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.