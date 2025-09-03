© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Veteran Wilderness Warrior #523: Brock Evans Papers

Published September 3, 2025 at 1:41 PM MDT
Article titled “Brock Evans: Veteran Wilderness Warrior” from The Journal of the North Cascades Conservation Council, 2017. Box 131, Brock Evans papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article titled “Brock Evans: Veteran Wilderness Warrior” from The Journal of the North Cascades Conservation Council, 2017. Box 131, Brock Evans papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Statement by Brock Evans to the U.S. House Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands, May 5, 1994. Box 115, Brock Evans papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Statement by Brock Evans to the U.S. House Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands, May 5, 1994. Box 115, Brock Evans papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of a speech by Brock Evans to the Oregon Environmental Council, September 2007. Box 115, Brock Evans papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of a speech by Brock Evans to the Oregon Environmental Council, September 2007. Box 115, Brock Evans papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article written by Brock Evans titled “No, there aren’t many big trees left” from the Seattle Times, May 15, 1989. Box 127, Brock Evans papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article written by Brock Evans titled “No, there aren’t many big trees left” from the Seattle Times, May 15, 1989. Box 127, Brock Evans papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Brock Evans’ passion for environmental protection turned into a more than fifty-year career. Evans played a leading role in the designation of many National Wildernesses in the West.

Evans was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1937. He fell in love with the great outdoors and the West while working a summer job in Glacier National Park.

After serving in the Marine Corps and finishing his law degree he relocated to Seattle. He took up mountain climbing. Soon, he realized that the ancient forests he loved were being clearcut.

Outraged, he joined the Sierra Club. Before long that organization hired him as its Northwest director. Then, the Sierra Club asked him to move to Washington D.C. There he lobbied governmental officials. His motto: “Endless pressure, endlessly applied.”

Evans went on to work as an executive for the National Audubon Society and the Endangered Species Coalition. He wasn’t afraid to join the front lines of environmental protests. In 1995 he was arrested in the Siskiyou National Forest for objecting to the Sugarloaf timber sale.

See the Brock Evans papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center