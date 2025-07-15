© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Globetrotting Nellie Bly #508: Ernest C. Miller Papers

Published July 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Nellie Bly. Box 11, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Globetrotting Nellie Bly - Ernest C. Miller Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Nellie Bly. Box 11, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Headline from The New York World announcing the news of Nellie Bly’s successful trip around the world, January 26, 1890. Box 11, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Globe Trotting Nellie Bly - Ernest C. Miller Papers image2.jpg
Headline from The New York World announcing the news of Nellie Bly’s successful trip around the world, January 26, 1890. Box 11, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Song titled “Globe Trotting Nellie Bly” composed in honor of Nellie Bly’s trip around the world, 1890. Box 11, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Globetrotting Nellie Bly - Ernest C. Miller Papers image3.jpg
Song titled “Globe Trotting Nellie Bly” composed in honor of Nellie Bly’s trip around the world, 1890. Box 11, Ernest C. Miller papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Elizabeth Cochrane was born in Pennsylvania in 1867. Offended by a Pittsburgh newspaper editorial that claimed that “girls were good for nothing except cooking, sewing, and bearing children”, she wrote a fiery retort. Soon she was hired by the paper’s editor, but with the stipulation that she use a pen name. Thus, reporter Nellie Bly was born.

Eventually, she moved to New York. She began reporting for Joseph Pulitzer’s paper, The New York World. After going undercover by feigning madness for 10 days, she did an exposé on Blackwell’s Island, an asylum for the insane. Her biggest reporting assignment came soon after and was even more noteworthy.

In 1889, she set off on a race around the world. The goal was to beat the record of fictional hero Phileas Fogg of Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days. She succeeded, traveling by steamship, train, rickshaw, horse and buggy, and burro. Her record time - just over 72 days. At only the age of 22, she had crossed continents, oceans, and the Suez Canal. She endured monsoons and seasickness. Her reports on her travels enthralled readers. 

See the Ernest C. Miller papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more about the travels of Nellie Bly.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center