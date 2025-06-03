© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

The Monster Times #496: Robert Bloch Papers

Published June 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of the first issue of The Monster Times featuring King Kong, January 1972. Box 120, Robert Bloch papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — The Monster Times - Robert Bloch Papers image1.jpg
Cover of the first issue of The Monster Times featuring King Kong, January 1972. Box 120, Robert Bloch papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cover of the twelfth issue of The Monster Times. Box 120, Robert Bloch papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — The Monster Times - Robert Bloch Papers image2.jpg
Cover of the twelfth issue of The Monster Times. Box 120, Robert Bloch papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of The Monster Times featuring the film Planet of the Apes. Box 120, Robert Bloch papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming
3 of 3  — The Monster Times - Robert Bloch Papers image3.jpg
Page of The Monster Times featuring the film Planet of the Apes. Box 120, Robert Bloch papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming

The Monster Times billed itself as the world’s first newspaper of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy. Originally published in January of 1972, it promised readers a tabloid full of monster news, backstories, and interviews. The biweekly issues featured original articles.

Pages were devoted to Frankenstein, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and werewolves. Analyses of various Dracula incarnations in film and literature occupied a six-page spread. One issue took subscribers behind the scenes of the Planet of the Apes film set, explaining in detail how the hair and makeup team on set transformed actors into apes. Another explored the history of the movie King Kong and its use of stop motion animation.

Debates raged as to which monsters were the scariest. The Monster Times polled readers, reporting that, in the history of monsters, Godzilla was the most popular. But the paper didn’t take itself too seriously. The letters to the editor section included a spoof letter from one “Count Dracula”. 

See copies of The Monster Times in the Robert Bloch papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center