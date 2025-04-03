Born Free #479: Richard Fielder Papers

The television show Born Free first aired on NBC in 1974. Based on a book by the same name written by Joy Adamson, the program followed the adventures of Elsa, a young, orphaned lioness and her caretakers, Joy and George Adamson. Joy Adamson was portrayed by Diana Muldaur, while Gary Collins portrayed George Adamson.

Born Free was set in Kenya and filmed in East Africa.

Ratings for the show were less than favorable, and the program was cancelled after thirteen episodes. Perhaps better remembered than the show was the theme song, written by John Barry. Listen in to a few bars.

Born Free clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:16

See scripts and story ideas from the Born Free television show in the Richard Fielder papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.