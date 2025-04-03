© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Born Free #479: Richard Fielder Papers

Published April 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A page of the script from a Born Free television episode titled "The Trespassers", written by Richard Fielder, July 22, 1974. Box 126, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of the script from a Born Free television episode titled “The Trespassers”, written by Richard Fielder, July 22, 1974. Box 126, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Handwritten step by step outline for a Born Free television episode titled "Brother to the Wind", written by Richard Fielder. Box 126, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Handwritten step by step outline for a Born Free television episode titled “Brother to the Wind”, written by Richard Fielder. Box 126, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of the story for a Born Free television episode titled "Brother to the Wind", written by Richard Fielder, March 18, 1974. Box 126, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of the story for a Born Free television episode titled “Brother to the Wind”, written by Richard Fielder, March 18, 1974. Box 126, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of possible Born Free story areas. Box 126, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of possible Born Free story areas. Box 126, Richard Fielder papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The television show Born Free first aired on NBC in 1974. Based on a book by the same name written by Joy Adamson, the program followed the adventures of Elsa, a young, orphaned lioness and her caretakers, Joy and George Adamson. Joy Adamson was portrayed by Diana Muldaur, while Gary Collins portrayed George Adamson.

Born Free was set in Kenya and filmed in East Africa.

Ratings for the show were less than favorable, and the program was cancelled after thirteen episodes. Perhaps better remembered than the show was the theme song, written by John Barry. Listen in to a few bars.

Born Free clip1.mp3

See scripts and story ideas from the Born Free television show in the Richard Fielder papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center