Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In #467: James E. Brodhead Papers

Millions of Americans loved to laugh along with Dan Rowan and Dick Martin. Their Emmy award winning Laugh-In television program, which debuted on Monday nights, was one of the most popular shows of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Viewers tuning in heard this theme song.

Dick Martin played the fool to Dan Rowan’s often exasperated straight man. The duo was joined on screen by a host of comedians who fired off one-line jokes and other sketch comedy bits. The humor was often topical, and nothing was off limits. The show poked fun at everything from the Vietnam War to NBC censors. Richard Nixon even made a cameo appearance while running for president in 1968.

See scripts and more from Laugh-In in the James E. Brodhead papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.