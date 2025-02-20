© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In #467: James E. Brodhead Papers

Published February 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Cover of Laugh-In magazine, October 1968. Box 40, James E. Brodhead papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In - James E. Brodhead Papers image1.jpg
Cover of Laugh-In magazine, October 1968. Box 40, James E. Brodhead papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Publicity flyer for Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In television show. Box 40, James E. Brodhead papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In - James E. Brodhead Papers image2.jpg
Publicity flyer for Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In television show. Box 40, James E. Brodhead papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of a draft script for Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In television show, February 7, 1969. Box 25, James E. Brodhead papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In - James E. Brodhead Papers image3.jpg
Page of a draft script for Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In television show, February 7, 1969. Box 25, James E. Brodhead papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article about Dan Rowan and Dick Martin from Laugh-In magazine, October 1968. Box 40, James E. Brodhead papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In - James E. Brodhead Papers image4.jpg
Article about Dan Rowan and Dick Martin from Laugh-In magazine, October 1968. Box 40, James E. Brodhead papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Millions of Americans loved to laugh along with Dan Rowan and Dick Martin. Their Emmy award winning Laugh-In television program, which debuted on Monday nights, was one of the most popular shows of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Viewers tuning in heard this theme song.

Insert audio clip
 
Dick Martin played the fool to Dan Rowan’s often exasperated straight man. The duo was joined on screen by a host of comedians who fired off one-line jokes and other sketch comedy bits. The humor was often topical, and nothing was off limits. The show poked fun at everything from the Vietnam War to NBC censors. Richard Nixon even made a cameo appearance while running for president in 1968.

See scripts and more from Laugh-In in the James E. Brodhead papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center