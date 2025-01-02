© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

A Baby Mix-up #453: Grace Robinson Papers

Published January 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Article from the Sunday News titled “Whose Little Baby is Who?” covering various cases of mixed-up babies, August 3, 1930. Box 82, Grace Robinson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — A Baby Mix-up - Grace Robinson Papers image1.jpg
Article from the Sunday News titled “Whose Little Baby is Who?” covering various cases of mixed-up babies, August 3, 1930. Box 82, Grace Robinson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Telegram regarding the resolution of the Bamberger-Watkins baby mix-up, August 29, 1930. Box 82, Grace Robinson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — A Baby Mix-up - Grace Robinson Papers image2.jpg
Telegram regarding the resolution of the Bamberger-Watkins baby mix-up, August 29, 1930. Box 82, Grace Robinson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Babies swapped at birth sounds like a plot twist from a daytime soap opera, but in the 1920s and 30s there were a number of baby mix-ups. One of the best publicized occurred in a Chicago hospital.

On June 30th, 1930, two baby boys were born two hours apart in the same hospital room. It was hospital policy to label each baby’s back with adhesive tape, so one baby was labeled Bamberger, the other Watkins. Somehow, upon leaving the hospital, the Bambergers left with the baby labeled Watkins, while the Watkins left with the baby labeled Bamberger.

When hospital authorities were notified, they claimed the babies had simply been mislabeled – each family had their rightful child. The Watkins family was suspicious. They sued the hospital and demanded that the Bambergers hand over their baby.

It was well before the era of DNA tests and confusion reigned. Medical experts were called in to try to distinguish which baby was which. A dispute raged for 5 weeks, and newspapers followed the story closely. Eventually the Bambergers were persuaded to trade babies with the Watkins and the two boys grew up to become friends.

See the Grace Robinson papers at UW’s American Heritage Center site. to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center