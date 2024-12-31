© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

It Pays to Be Ignorant #452: Herbert Polesie Papers

Published December 31, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
License for It Pays to Be Ignorant radio show from the Education Department of the State of New York, March 16, 1948. Box 2, Herbert Polesie papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
License for It Pays to Be Ignorant radio show from the Education Department of the State of New York, March 16, 1948. Box 2, Herbert Polesie papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Concept drawing for the set for It Pays to Be Ignorant television show. Box 2, Herbert Polesie papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming
Concept drawing for the set for It Pays to Be Ignorant television show. Box 2, Herbert Polesie papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming
Letter from Tom Howard, star of It Pays to Be Ignorant, to the director of the show, Herbert Polesie. Box 2, Herbert Polesie papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Letter from Tom Howard, star of It Pays to Be Ignorant, to the director of the show, Herbert Polesie. Box 2, Herbert Polesie papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of an It Pays to Be Ignorant radio show script, May 22, 1948. Box 7, Herbert Polesie papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

It Pays to Be Ignorant made its debut on radio in 1942. Described as “the buffoon’s version of a quiz show”, the program had a nine-year run. Director Herbert Polesie was involved with both the radio and the televised versions of the program.

The show was a spoof on popular quiz shows of the era. A panel of three comics made increasingly ludicrous attempts to answer questions like “How long does it take a ship to make a five-day journey?” The humorous answers were full of puns and one-liners. Tom Howard served as the ever more exasperated quizmaster.

Listen to this sound clip from the beginning of a show.

It Pays to Be Ignorant - Herbert Polesie Papers clip1.mp3

You can study scripts from the It Pays to Be Ignorant radio show in the Herbert Polesie papers at UW’s American Heritage Center site.

