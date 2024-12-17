© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Hillbilly Music #449: Perry Botkin Papers

Published December 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Photo of Perry Botkin and Donna Douglas, who played Elly May Clampett on The Beverly Hillbillies. Box 40, Perry Botkin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Hillbilly Music - Perry Botkin Papers image1.jpg
Photo of Perry Botkin and Donna Douglas, who played Elly May Clampett on The Beverly Hillbillies. Box 40, Perry Botkin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cast list for The Beverly Hillbillies episode “Trick or Treat”, June 21, 1962. Box 38, Perry Botkin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Hillbilly Music - Perry Botkin Papers image2.jpg
Cast list for The Beverly Hillbillies episode “Trick or Treat”, June 21, 1962. Box 38, Perry Botkin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Perry Botkin with the cast of The Beverly Hillbillies and musicians Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. Box 40, Perry Botkin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Hillbilly Music - Perry Botkin Papers image3.jpg
Photo of Perry Botkin with the cast of The Beverly Hillbillies and musicians Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. Box 40, Perry Botkin papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Composer Perry Botkin was responsible for much of the incidental music for the 1960s hit television show The Beverly Hillbillies. The program follows the life of Jed Clampett and his family, impoverished hillbillies from the Ozarks. After oil is discovered on Clampett’s land, he becomes a multimillionaire. Flush with cash, the family relocates to a mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

Listen to this sound clip known as “Elly May’s Theme”, which Botkin wrote for scenes with Clampett’s daughter Elly May:

Hillbilly Music clip1.mp3

Perry Botkin also penned the notes for this piece that played each time the Clampetts visited their Beverly Hills bank:

Hillbilly Music clip2.mp3

See scripts and photos from The Beverly Hillbillies in the Perry Botkin papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center