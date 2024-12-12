Luxury on the High Plains #448: Benjamin F. Davis Papers

The Wyoming cattle barons of the late 19th century came from New England and Great Britain, where they were accustomed to frequenting lavishly appointed gentlemen’s clubs. They found the saloons of Cheyenne, known for being a “hell on wheels” kind of town, beneath their station. Seeking to recreate some of the luxury they left behind, the cattle barons established the Cheyenne Club in June of 1880.

The club embarked on the construction of an elaborate building to provide a “place of entertainment” worthy of their refined tastes. Three stories tall, it was located at the corner of what is now 17th and Warren.

The cattle barons spared no expense, outfitting the place with gleaming hardwood floors, lush carpets and expensive walnut furniture. Shakespearean quotes dotted the walls. The gentlemen members had access to a dining room with a private chef, wine cellar, smoking room, reading room and billiard room. Upstairs were bedrooms which allowed club members to pass the night in luxury when they traveled to and from their cattle ranches.

See the Benjamin F. Davis papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.