The American Sector #441: Grace Robinson Papers

In the 1930s, Berlin, Germany was a bustling metropolis of more than 4.3 million people. With wide boulevards, exclusive shops and stately homes, it was the pride of Germany and the home of the Nazi party.

But by the end of World War II, Berlin had been devastated. Allied bombing campaigns lasted for months and immense fires tore through the city. More than a million people had been killed or displaced.

Postwar Berlin was divided into four regions – British, French, Russian and American. In the American Sector there were more than a dozen Red Cross clubs, which set up recreation facilities and snack bars for military personnel posted to Berlin.

Staffed by American “Red Cross Girls”, they provided hot coffee and doughnuts to homesick servicemen. Some clubs offered libraries, dances and movie screenings. Soldiers could get shoeshines, haircuts and even have their pet dogs checked out by a visiting veterinarian.

See the Grace Robinson papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about Berlin in the aftermath of World War II.

