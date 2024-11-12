Echoes from the Students of Heart Mountain #437: Grace Thorson Brown Papers

Students at Heart Mountain Relocation Center ranged in age from kindergarten to teenagers. In the fall of 1943, the construction of Heart Mountain High School, near Cody, was completed. Approximately 1,500 Japanese American students in grades eight through twelve were enrolled. And much like high schools elsewhere, the students of Heart Mountain had their own school newspaper, Heart Mountain Echoes.

The paper featured announcements about upcoming dances, including the Junior-Senior Prom which was to be held in the newly constructed gym. The newspaper promised “music by Glen Miller and his orchestra” - playing on the record player.

Published by the Journalism class at the high school, the staff of more than twenty-five students covered everything of interest to teenagers, from music reviews to the latest gossip about cute couples seen around the camp. The paper’s sports reporters interviewed athletes and wrote stories about the football and basketball seasons.

Read copies of the Heart Mountain Echoes newspapers in the Grace Thorson Brown papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.