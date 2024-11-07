Salk’s Polio Vaccine #436: Frank A. Barrett Papers

The specter of childhood paralytic polio hung over parents in the first half of the 20th century. While research into the disease dates back to the early 1900s, it wasn’t until 1953 that Dr. Jonas Salk became the public face of polio research.

In April 1954, a massive polio vaccine trial began. More than 1.8 million children participated. A year later results of the trial were announced – Salk’s vaccine was 80 to 90 percent effective against paralytic polio.

Plans for widespread distribution of the vaccine were launched. Children aged 5 to 9 were the first to be vaccinated. Parents rejoiced at the news. Salk was heralded as a hero. In the U.S. Senate, Wyoming Senator Frank Barrett proposed a bill to issue a commemorative dime honoring Salk. It was to feature Salk’s likeness engraved alongside the words “Polio” and “Victory”. While the proposal for the dime died in committee, Salk went on to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

