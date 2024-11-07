© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Salk’s Polio Vaccine #436: Frank A. Barrett Papers

Published November 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
“The Story Behind the Polio Vaccine” a publication of The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Box 30, Frank Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Salk's Polio Vaccine - Frank A. Barrett Papers image1.jpg
“The Story Behind the Polio Vaccine” a publication of The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Box 30, Frank Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
“Senate Bill S.1695”, which was introduced by Senator Frank Barrett for the issuance of a special 10-cent coin recognizing Dr. Jonas Salk, April 14, 1955. Box 30, Frank Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Salk's Polio Vaccine - Frank A. Barrett Papers image2.jpg
“Senate Bill S.1695”, which was introduced by Senator Frank Barrett for the issuance of a special 10-cent coin recognizing Dr. Jonas Salk, April 14, 1955. Box 30, Frank Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Letter from the Secretary of the Treasury to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking recommending against a 10-cent coin recognizing Dr. Jonas Salk, June 1, 1955. Box 30, Frank Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Salk's Polio Vaccine - Frank A. Barrett Papers image3.jpg
Letter from the Secretary of the Treasury to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking recommending against a 10-cent coin recognizing Dr. Jonas Salk, June 1, 1955. Box 30, Frank Barrett papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The specter of childhood paralytic polio hung over parents in the first half of the 20th century. While research into the disease dates back to the early 1900s, it wasn’t until 1953 that Dr. Jonas Salk became the public face of polio research.

In April 1954, a massive polio vaccine trial began. More than 1.8 million children participated. A year later results of the trial were announced – Salk’s vaccine was 80 to 90 percent effective against paralytic polio.

Plans for widespread distribution of the vaccine were launched. Children aged 5 to 9 were the first to be vaccinated. Parents rejoiced at the news. Salk was heralded as a hero. In the U.S. Senate, Wyoming Senator Frank Barrett proposed a bill to issue a commemorative dime honoring Salk. It was to feature Salk’s likeness engraved alongside the words “Polio” and “Victory”. While the proposal for the dime died in committee, Salk went on to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

You can learn more by reading Senator Frank A. Barrett’s papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center