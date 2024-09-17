Toilet Paper Politics #422: Carol Weld Papers

Toilet paper is a staple of bathrooms around the world. While it may seem like a simple necessity, over the years it’s also been used for political purposes. During World War II, toilet paper was sold printed with political cartoons. Some paper was illustrated with the image of Hitler’s face on every square.

But toilet paper like this wasn’t only used for gag gifts. When the United States Office of Strategic Services learned that the Axis powers were suffering from a toilet paper shortage, they sent spies in undercover on Mission Sauerkraut.

The mission had a few goals, including spreading a rumor that Hitler had died, and Himmler had replaced him with a doppelganger.

While undercover, secret agents left behind toilet paper printed with propaganda. The paper showed Hitler in embarrassing poses and text reading “Comrades! Stop this Crap!”

You can find a sample of World War II era toilet paper embossed with the image of Hitler at UW’s American Heritage Center in the Carol Weld Papers. Carol Weld was a journalist and the stepdaughter of science fiction author H.P. Lovecraft.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.