© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Variety Show King#418: Jack Benny Papers

Published September 3, 2024 at 7:39 PM MDT
Photo of Jack Benny, Bing Crosby, and George Burns on the set of the Jack Benny Program, June 6, 1956. Box 64, Jack Benny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Variety Show King - Jack Benny Papers image1.jpg
Photo of Jack Benny, Bing Crosby, and George Burns on the set of the Jack Benny Program, June 6, 1956. Box 64, Jack Benny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Jack Benny and Liberace. Box 64, Jack Benny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Variety Show King - Jack Benny Papers image2.jpg
Photo of Jack Benny and Liberace. Box 64, Jack Benny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Jack Benny and Billy Graham. Box 64, Jack Benny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Variety Show King - Jack Benny Papers image3.jpg
Photo of Jack Benny and Billy Graham. Box 64, Jack Benny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Jack Benny broadcasting on NBC Radio. Box 64, Jack Benny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Variety Show King - Jack Benny Papers image4.jpg
Photo of Jack Benny broadcasting on NBC Radio. Box 64, Jack Benny papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Jack Benny’s career spanned six decades, yet he perpetually kidded that he was thirty-nine years old. From a modestly fruitful career as a vaudeville performer, Benny became one of the best-known voices of radio comedy beginning in 1932. He was a master of comedic timing.

His variety show television program of the 1950s and 60s grew out of his successful career in radio. Here’s Jack, introducing his TV show:

Variety Show King - Jack Benny Papers clip1.mp3

The roster of guests on his Jack Benny Program reads like a who’s who list of public figures and stars of the day - from Liberace to Billy Graham. Benny and his crew of gifted scriptwriters created must-watch television. His program won a Golden Globe in 1958.

See the Jack Benny Papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center