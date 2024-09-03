Variety Show King#418: Jack Benny Papers

Jack Benny’s career spanned six decades, yet he perpetually kidded that he was thirty-nine years old. From a modestly fruitful career as a vaudeville performer, Benny became one of the best-known voices of radio comedy beginning in 1932. He was a master of comedic timing.

His variety show television program of the 1950s and 60s grew out of his successful career in radio. Here’s Jack, introducing his TV show:

Variety Show King - Jack Benny Papers clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:12

The roster of guests on his Jack Benny Program reads like a who’s who list of public figures and stars of the day - from Liberace to Billy Graham. Benny and his crew of gifted scriptwriters created must-watch television. His program won a Golden Globe in 1958.

