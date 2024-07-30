© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Project Blue Book #408: Frank Scully Papers

Published July 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of the “Saucer News” newsletter, with an artist’s rendering of an “Air Force Flying Saucer”, January 1956. Box 4, Frank Scully papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Project Blue Book - Frank Scully Papers image1.jpg
Article summarizing the Air Force’s Project Blue Book Special Report Number 14 from the “Saucer News” newsletter, January 1956. Box 4, Frank Scully papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Project Blue Book - Frank Scully Papers image2.jpg
A secret governmental program to investigate UFOs might sound like something out of the X-Files but in 1952 the U.S. Air Force launched exactly such a program. Code named Project Blue Book, it brought together a military and scientific team tasked with reviewing more than twelve thousand UFO sightings.

Predictably, many of the unidentified objects seen in the skies were hoaxes. Others were cases of mistaken identity - weather balloons, satellites, and meteorological phenomenon had all been reported as UFOs. Still, 701 observations could not be satisfactorily explained.

To help quell the concerns of a nervous public, the Air Force issued a 316 page “Project Blue Book Special Report” in May of 1955. The report explained that none of the sightings showed evidence of being extraterrestrial vehicles. It further claimed that UFOs represented no threat to national security. Controversially, it neither confirmed nor denied the existence of UFOs.

See the Frank Scully papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center