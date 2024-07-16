© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Groundbreaking Character Actor #404: Richard Loo Papers

Published July 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Richard Loo on the set of The Good Earth, 1937. Box 6, Richard Loo papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A scene from the 20th Century Fox production The Purple Heart starring Richard Loo, 1944. Box 6, Richard Loo papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page from the script of the televised series Here Come the Brides, November 12, 1968. Richard Loo played the role of Chi. Box 1, Richard Loo papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A publicity portrait of Richard Loo. Box 6, Richard Loo papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Chinese American actor Richard Loo was born in Hawaii in 1903. After a short-lived career in the import-export business, he turned his sights toward acting. His first speaking role on film was as a farmer in Pearl Buck’s The Good Earth. During and after World War II, Loo made a name for himself playing Japanese evildoers in the movies.

Listen in to Loo, playing Japanese General Matsubi, in the World War II film, The Purple Heart:

Groundbreaking Character Actor - Richard Loo clip1.mp3

Japan is united in this war through emperor worship and hate – hate for all foreigners, white or otherwise. The Japanese will win.

The role of General Matsubi was a significant one for Loo and at the time, considered a breakthrough in casting an Asian. Often, white actors were made up in yellowface to appear Asian, taking on Asian character roles.

From the 1940s through the 1970s, Loo appeared in more than 200 movies and television performances.

See the Richard Loo papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center