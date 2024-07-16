Groundbreaking Character Actor #404: Richard Loo Papers

Chinese American actor Richard Loo was born in Hawaii in 1903. After a short-lived career in the import-export business, he turned his sights toward acting. His first speaking role on film was as a farmer in Pearl Buck’s The Good Earth. During and after World War II, Loo made a name for himself playing Japanese evildoers in the movies.

Listen in to Loo, playing Japanese General Matsubi, in the World War II film, The Purple Heart:

Groundbreaking Character Actor - Richard Loo clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:08

Japan is united in this war through emperor worship and hate – hate for all foreigners, white or otherwise. The Japanese will win.

The role of General Matsubi was a significant one for Loo and at the time, considered a breakthrough in casting an Asian. Often, white actors were made up in yellowface to appear Asian, taking on Asian character roles.

From the 1940s through the 1970s, Loo appeared in more than 200 movies and television performances.

See the Richard Loo papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.