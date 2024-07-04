© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Topic of the Week
Archives On The Air

Home on the Range #401: Benjamin F. Davis Papers

Published July 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Drawing depicting the history of the song "Home on the Range" from The Cattleman magazine, August 1947. Box 9, Benjamin F. Davis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Drawing depicting the history of the song “Home on the Range” from The Cattleman magazine, August 1947. Box 9, Benjamin F. Davis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Lines of the poem "Western Home" superimposed on the lyrics of the song "Home on the Range" from The Cattleman magazine, August 1947. Notably, the lyrics from the original poem did not refer to the range. Box 9, Benjamin F. Davis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Lines of the poem “Western Home” superimposed on the lyrics of the song “Home on the Range” from The Cattleman magazine, August 1947. Notably, the lyrics from the original poem did not refer to the range. Box 9, Benjamin F. Davis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Reprint of Kansas State House Bill Number 198 which established "Home on the Range" as the Kansas state song, taken from The Cattleman magazine, October 1947. Box 9, Benjamin F. Davis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Reprint of Kansas State House Bill Number 198 which established “Home on the Range” as the Kansas state song, taken from The Cattleman magazine, October 1947. Box 9, Benjamin F. Davis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

With its evocative lyrics, “Home on the Range” is one of the classic cowboy songs.

The song began as a poem jotted down by Brewster Higley, a homesteading Kansas doctor. A frontier newspaper published the poem in 1873.

Amateur musician Dan Kelly saw the poem and was inspired to devise a tune on his guitar. Soon the song became a staple of pioneer dances in western Kansas and along the cattle trails of Oklahoma and Texas.

The lyrics evolved over time to further incorporate the spirit of the range. Eventually a Black cook who had worked the cattle trails in the 1870s and 80s sang it for folklorist John Lomax. Lomax published the melody and lyrics in an anthology of cowboy songs in 1910.

Learn more by reading the Benjamin F. Davis papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

