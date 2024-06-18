© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Wyoming Statesman #396: Joseph M. Carey Family Papers

Published June 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Joseph M. Carey. Box 13, Joseph M. Carey Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Joseph M. Carey. Box 13, Joseph M. Carey Family papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Joseph M. Carey was born in Delaware but is best known for his contributions to the early history of Wyoming. He arrived as a young man, appointed by President Ulysses S. Grant to be the first United States Attorney in the Wyoming Territory. It was 1869 and the population amounted to less than ten thousand people.

Carey had the duty to prosecute those charged with crimes against the government. He was only twenty-four years old. A short three years later, President Grant promoted him to Associate Justice of the Wyoming Territory Supreme Court. Carey went on to become the 14th Mayor of Cheyenne, where he supervised the completion of the city’s water and sewage systems.

But his career was just getting started. He later served as a Congressman representing the Wyoming Territory, Wyoming’s first U.S. Senator and the 8th Governor of the state. An active supporter of women’s suffrage, he corresponded with Susan B. Anthony.

See the Joseph M. Carey Family papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about his role in Wyoming’s early history.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center