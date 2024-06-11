Silent Night #394: Austin App Papers

The Christmas carol “Silent Night” is known around the world. Some attribute it to a folk melody or a famous composer, but the true story of its composition dates to the Austrian Empire of 1818.

A young priest wrote the lyrics in German. His name was Father Joseph Mohr. He approached Franz Gruber, the local schoolteacher and organist, for a musical accompaniment. The church organ was broken at the time, so Gruber came up with the melody on his guitar.

Gruber and Mohr first performed the piece on Christmas day, 1818. It wasn’t until 1859 that “Silent Night” was translated into English.

Learn more about the history behind the beloved Christmas carol in the Austin App papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.