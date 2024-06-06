© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Parlons Français #391: Louis de Rochemont Papers

Published June 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photo of a scene from the television show Parlons Français. Box 23, Louis de Rochemont papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Parlons Français - Louis de Rochemont Papers image1.jpg
Photo of a scene from the television show Parlons Français. Box 23, Louis de Rochemont papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page from a lesson plan for the television show Parlons Français, June 25, 1962. Box 23, Louis de Rochemont papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Parlons Français - Louis de Rochemont Papers image2.jpg
Page from a lesson plan for the television show Parlons Français, June 25, 1962. Box 23, Louis de Rochemont papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Madame Anne Slack, teacher in the Parlons Français television series. Box 23, Louis de Rochemont papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Parlons Français - Louis de Rochemont Papers image3.jpg
Photo of Madame Anne Slack, teacher in the Parlons Français television series. Box 23, Louis de Rochemont papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Publicity brochure for the television show Parlons Français. Box 23, Louis de Rochemont papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Parlons Français - Louis de Rochemont Papers image4.jpg
Publicity brochure for the television show Parlons Français. Box 23, Louis de Rochemont papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Many years before the age of language learning apps, there was a revolutionary new way to teach elementary school students French. It was a 1960s television show broadcast to schools across the nation via PBS.

Called Parlons Français, or Let’s Speak French, the show featured the vivacious Madame Anne Slack. Together with two young on camera helpers, Jacques and Suzanne, they encouraged their American students to repeat French words and phrases.

The televised courses were aimed at third and fourth-graders. At the time, the use of television in the classroom was a novelty. Millions of students were invited to learn French in twice-weekly lessons.

Imitation was a key component of the Parlons Français teaching method. Rather than studying grammar and memorizing word lists, students were encouraged to sing songs and reenact skits.

See the Louis de Rochemont papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to study French in the style of Parlons Français.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center