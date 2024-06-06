Parlons Français #391: Louis de Rochemont Papers

Many years before the age of language learning apps, there was a revolutionary new way to teach elementary school students French. It was a 1960s television show broadcast to schools across the nation via PBS.

Called Parlons Français, or Let’s Speak French, the show featured the vivacious Madame Anne Slack. Together with two young on camera helpers, Jacques and Suzanne, they encouraged their American students to repeat French words and phrases.

The televised courses were aimed at third and fourth-graders. At the time, the use of television in the classroom was a novelty. Millions of students were invited to learn French in twice-weekly lessons.

Imitation was a key component of the Parlons Français teaching method. Rather than studying grammar and memorizing word lists, students were encouraged to sing songs and reenact skits.

See the Louis de Rochemont papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to study French in the style of Parlons Français.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

