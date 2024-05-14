Between the Lines #384: Charles A. Wells Papers

Charles Wells was a journalist, editor, and cartoonist. From 1942 through 1976 he published a twice-monthly newsletter titled “Between the Lines.” As an experienced reporter, Wells traveled the globe garnering insights from his many international contacts. He was intrigued by the ethical implications of the news of the day.

In the 1960s he was vocal about his fear that U.S. military intervention in Southeast Asia would fail. His “Between the Lines” articles presaged America’s withdrawal from Vietnam. Pieces in the newsletter drew from national and international newspapers and magazines and even the Congressional Record.

Wells was interested in everything from race relations to the nuclear arms race. He illustrated his bulletin with topical cartoons and prided himself on reporting in depth and with greater emphasis on the spiritual factors behind the news.

Read “Between the Lines” in the Charles A. Wells papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

