© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Between the Lines #384: Charles A. Wells Papers

Published May 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photo of Charles A. Wells at work. Box 1, Charles A. Wells papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Between the Lines - Charles A. Wells Papers image1.jpg
Photo of Charles A. Wells at work. Box 1, Charles A. Wells papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Cartoon by Charles A. Wells, reprinted in “The Texas Herald” newsletter, May 1956. Box 2, Charles A. Wells papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Between the Lines - Charles A. Wells Papers image2.jpg
Cartoon by Charles A. Wells, reprinted in “The Texas Herald” newsletter, May 1956. Box 2, Charles A. Wells papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
“Between the Lines” newsletter, May 15, 1967. Box 3, Charles A. Wells papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Between the Lines - Charles A. Wells Papers image3.jpg
“Between the Lines” newsletter, May 15, 1967. Box 3, Charles A. Wells papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Brochure for a lecture by Charles A. Wells. Box 1, Charles A. Wells papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Between the Lines - Charles A. Wells Papers image4.jpg
Brochure for a lecture by Charles A. Wells. Box 1, Charles A. Wells papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Charles Wells was a journalist, editor, and cartoonist. From 1942 through 1976 he published a twice-monthly newsletter titled “Between the Lines.” As an experienced reporter, Wells traveled the globe garnering insights from his many international contacts. He was intrigued by the ethical implications of the news of the day.

In the 1960s he was vocal about his fear that U.S. military intervention in Southeast Asia would fail. His “Between the Lines” articles presaged America’s withdrawal from Vietnam. Pieces in the newsletter drew from national and international newspapers and magazines and even the Congressional Record.

Wells was interested in everything from race relations to the nuclear arms race. He illustrated his bulletin with topical cartoons and prided himself on reporting in depth and with greater emphasis on the spiritual factors behind the news.

Read “Between the Lines” in the Charles A. Wells papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center