A Wayward King #373: Grace Robinson Papers

Edward VIII, monarch of the United Kingdom, had one of the shortest reigns in British history. As a young man, he had a series of romantic entanglements, often with married women.

His father, King George V, was alarmed by the reckless behavior of his eldest son, the future heir to the throne. Edward was expected to marry another European royal and settle down. When his father died in 1936, Edward ascended the throne. But his womanizing days were not behind him.

He continued to pursue a relationship with a married American, Mrs. Wallis Simpson. As King, Edward proposed to marry Simpson. There was uproar in the British Parliament and in the Church of England. They prevailed upon Edward to break off the relationship. He refused. Edward was eventually convinced to abdicate the throne. He was demoted to the Duke of Windsor, with Simpson as his Duchess.

Read newspapers and magazines from the 1930s and 40s to learn more about the life of King Edward VIII in the Grace Robinson papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

