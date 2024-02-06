Majority Report #356: Grace Shinell Papers

The feminist newspaper Majority Report was first published in the early 1970s. Subscribers paid twenty-five cents an issue. With a circulation of nearly twelve thousand copies and an all-woman staff, the newspaper highlighted issues at the forefront of the feminist movement.

It was distributed twice a month from its offices in New York. At the time, women’s news was typically confined to the food and fashion section of mainstream newspapers, so the Majority Report was considered radical.

Reporters covered the sexism of the annual Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City. They reported on hiring practices that discriminated against women and on the ongoing problem of street harassment by men. On a lighter note, women in film, art and literature were featured. Women’s health was another frequent topic of interest to subscribers.

Learn more about the feminist movement of the 1970s by reading the Majority Report newspapers in the Grace Shinell papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

