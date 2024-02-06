© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Majority Report #356: Grace Shinell Papers

Published February 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Publicity flyer for the Majority Report newspaper. Box 1, Grace Shinell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 3  — Majority Report - Grace Shinell Papers image1.jpg
Publicity flyer for the Majority Report newspaper. Box 1, Grace Shinell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Marketing materials for the Majority Report newspaper. Box 1, Grace Shinell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3  — Majority Report - Grace Shinell Papers image2.jpg
Marketing materials for the Majority Report newspaper. Box 1, Grace Shinell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
First page of the Majority Report newspaper, December 15, 1974. Box 1, Grace Shinell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 3  — Majority Report - Grace Shinell Papers image3.jpg
First page of the Majority Report newspaper, December 15, 1974. Box 1, Grace Shinell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

The feminist newspaper Majority Report was first published in the early 1970s. Subscribers paid twenty-five cents an issue. With a circulation of nearly twelve thousand copies and an all-woman staff, the newspaper highlighted issues at the forefront of the feminist movement.

It was distributed twice a month from its offices in New York. At the time, women’s news was typically confined to the food and fashion section of mainstream newspapers, so the Majority Report was considered radical.

Reporters covered the sexism of the annual Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City. They reported on hiring practices that discriminated against women and on the ongoing problem of street harassment by men. On a lighter note, women in film, art and literature were featured. Women’s health was another frequent topic of interest to subscribers.

Learn more about the feminist movement of the 1970s by reading the Majority Report newspapers in the Grace Shinell papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center