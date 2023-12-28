Predicting a Presidential Upset #343: John Franklin Carter Papers

The presidential election of 1948 pitted incumbent Harry Truman against Republican Thomas Dewey. But the election was complicated by the presence of two other candidates.

The States’ Rights Democratic party, also known as the “Dixiecrats”, had nominated a presidential candidate, as had the Progressive-American Labor party. It was assumed that both third-party candidates would draw votes away from Truman, the Democrat.

Pollsters and pundits across the U.S. predicted a win for Dewey. Some newspapers even pre-printed election morning headlines, declaring Dewey the winner. But in a surprise upset, Truman won. Additionally, the Democrats recaptured both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

One of the few political observers who predicted Truman’s win and the Democrats’ success in Congressional elections was John Franklin Carter.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center to read his papers and learn more about politics in the 1940s.

