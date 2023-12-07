© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

The Flag Ranch #338: Robert H. Burns Papers

Published December 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
Rancher Bob Homer raised sheep and cattle on the Flag Ranch near Laramie, which was also where he built his home, known as the “Castle on the Plains”.
American Heritage Center
Article about the Flag Ranch from The Westerner magazine, August 1945. Box 13, Robert H. Burns papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Bob Homer was one of the early ranchers of the Laramie Plains. Born in Boston to an aristocratic family, he felt the lure of the West as a young man. He had been headed for California, but he stopped in Laramie and decided to stay.

He purchased the Flag Ranch in 1872. For nearly twenty years he raised sheep cut prairie grass and hauled it to Fort Sanders, where he sold it to the army. Then, after a hard winter in 1889 which killed much of his flock, he switched to cattle ranching.

Homer built a twenty-one-room hand-hewn log house on his ranch. He and his wife furnished their “Castle on the Plains” with items purchased in Europe and transported to Laramie by train. It had all of the refinement of a New England home. The Homers were known for their hospitality and the many parties they hosted. They were part of the leading social circles of the state.

Learn more about Flag Ranch by reading the Robert H. Burns papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center