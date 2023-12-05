© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Getting the Scoop on Pat Nixon #337: Vera Glaser Papers

Published December 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST
Vera Glaser’s press pass, 1976. Box 3, Vera Glaser papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Getting the Scoop on Pat Nixon - Vera Glaser Papers image1.jpg
Vera Glaser’s press pass, 1976. Box 3, Vera Glaser papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Portrait of Pat Nixon, January 20, 1969. Box 3, Vera Glaser papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Getting the Scoop on Pat Nixon - Very Glaser Papers image2.jpg
Portrait of Pat Nixon, January 20, 1969. Box 3, Vera Glaser papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Newspaper article written by Vera Glaser about Pat Nixon, December 12, 1968. Box 19, Vera Glaser papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Getting the Scoop on Pat Nixon - Vera Glaser Papers image3.jpg
Newspaper article written by Vera Glaser about Pat Nixon, December 12, 1968. Box 19, Vera Glaser papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Candid photo of the Nixon family, January 20, 1969. Box 3, Vera Glaser papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Getting the Scoop on Pat Nixon - Vera Glasser Papers image4.jpg
Candid photo of the Nixon family, January 20, 1969. Box 3, Vera Glaser papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

In 1968, Richard Nixon was poised to become the 37th American president. There was a great deal of public interest his family. Capitalizing on that demand, Washington news correspondent Vera Glaser authored a newspaper series on Nixon’s wife, Pat.

Glaser’s reporting highlighted Nixon’s modest upbringing as the daughter of a California farmer. Orphaned at seventeen, Nixon worked her way through college clerking at a department store and acting as an extra in Hollywood films. She was teaching school when she married Richard, a rising young attorney.

Although Pat Nixon said politics was not the kind of life she would have chosen, she worked long hours in her husband’s Congressional office and on the campaign trail. Nixon was known for her unflinching loyalty to her husband and her ability to shield her two daughters from the pressures of politics.

See the Vera Glaser papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about Pat Nixon’s life in the years leading up to her role as First Lady.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterGovernment