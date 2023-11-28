Travel by Domeliner #335: Union Pacific Historical Society Papers

In the 1950s, many Americans chose to vacation by train. Railroads actively promoted tourism. For Union Pacific, this meant transporting passengers to National Parks and scenic vacation spots.

Customers were offered the newest and finest accommodations aboard unique Domeliner trains. The “City of Los Angeles” train brought passengers from Chicago to Southern California. The trains featured three double-decker Dome cars, with panoramic views through large glass windows.

Customers fortunate enough to land a place in the Dome Lounge could watch the scenery roll by from a comfortable seat. The Dome Dining Car served up breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu was extensive, offering everything from sardine sandwiches to sundaes. Diners willing to splurge could have a three-course meal, including roast leg of lamb.

You can learn more about train travel in the 1950s in the Union Pacific Historical Society papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

