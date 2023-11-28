© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Giving Tuesday
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Travel by Domeliner #335: Union Pacific Historical Society Papers

Published November 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
Publicity brochure for the “City of Los Angeles” Domeliner train. Box 299, Union Pacific Historical Society papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Travel by Domeliner - Union Pacific Historical Society Papers image1.jpg
Publicity brochure for the “City of Los Angeles” Domeliner train. Box 299, Union Pacific Historical Society papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Train timetable for the Domeliner, June 1, 1957. Box 299, Union Pacific Historical Society papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Travel by Domeliner - Union Pacific Historical Society Papers image2.jpg
Train timetable for the Domeliner, June 1, 1957. Box 299, Union Pacific Historical Society papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Union Pacific dining car menu. Box 299, Union Pacific Historical Society papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Travel by Domeliner - Union Pacific Historical Society Papers image3.jpg
Union Pacific dining car menu. Box 299, Union Pacific Historical Society papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Publicity photo depicting travelers enjoying a meal on the Domeliner train. Box 299, Union Pacific Historical Society papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Travel by Domeliner - Union Pacific Historical Society Papers image4.jpg
Publicity photo depicting travelers enjoying a meal on the Domeliner train. Box 299, Union Pacific Historical Society papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

In the 1950s, many Americans chose to vacation by train. Railroads actively promoted tourism. For Union Pacific, this meant transporting passengers to National Parks and scenic vacation spots.

Customers were offered the newest and finest accommodations aboard unique Domeliner trains. The “City of Los Angeles” train brought passengers from Chicago to Southern California. The trains featured three double-decker Dome cars, with panoramic views through large glass windows.

Customers fortunate enough to land a place in the Dome Lounge could watch the scenery roll by from a comfortable seat. The Dome Dining Car served up breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu was extensive, offering everything from sardine sandwiches to sundaes. Diners willing to splurge could have a three-course meal, including roast leg of lamb.

You can learn more about train travel in the 1950s in the Union Pacific Historical Society papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center