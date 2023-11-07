© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Phone Sheila, She’ll Listen #329: Sheila Arnold Papers

Published November 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST
Election Flyer for Sheila Arnold. Box 1, Sheila Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Phone Sheila, She'll Listen - Sheila Arnold Papers image1.jpg
Election Flyer for Sheila Arnold. Box 1, Sheila Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Political Ad for Sheila Arnold, 1976. Box 1, Sheila Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Phone Sheila, She'll Listen - Sheila Arnold Papers image2.jpg
Political Ad for Sheila Arnold, 1976. Box 1, Sheila Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Certificate of Election to the Wyoming House of Representatives, November 30, 1982. Box 1, Sheila Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Phone Sheila, She'll Listen - Shelia Arnold Papers image3.jpg
Certificate of Election to the Wyoming House of Representatives, November 30, 1982. Box 1, Sheila Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Political ad for Sheila Arnold, with an endorsement by Governor Ed Herschler, 1986. Box 1, Sheila Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Phone Sheila, She'll Listen - Sheila Arnold Papers image4.jpg
Political ad for Sheila Arnold, with an endorsement by Governor Ed Herschler, 1986. Box 1, Sheila Arnold papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

 

American Heritage Center

Sheila Arnold served in the Wyoming House of Representatives for fourteen years. She lost her first election by just 26 votes amidst a voting machine mix-up in which votes were miscounted. That didn’t deter her.

In 1978 she was appointed by the Albany County Commissioners to fill a vacated seat in the House. Arnold pledged to protect Wyoming’s clear skies, clean water and public lands. She was a strong supporter of the allocation of state budget funds to the University of Wyoming.

In 1980 she campaigned for repealing the state sales tax on food. Her campaign slogan, “Phone Sheila – She’ll Listen” was accompanied by her phone number. Transparency in government was important to her. Arnold lobbied for the introduction of electronic voting in the Wyoming legislature. She wanted to give the public visibility to the voting records of their senators and representatives.

Learn more about Representative Sheila Arnold by reading her papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Stay Connected